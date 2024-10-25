Ja'Tavion Sanders News: Ready to suit up vs. Denver

Sanders (groin/wrist) was a full participant in Friday's practice and does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Broncos,

Sanders is ready to rock for Week 8, a contest in which he seems positioned to operate as one of quarterback Bryce Young's unquestioned top targets in the passing game. Wideouts Diontae Johnson (ribs) and Adam Thielen (hamstring), the latter of whom remains on IR, are both ruled out versus Denver, while fellow tight end Tommy Tremble (back) is listed as questionable despite logging a full practice Friday. Xavier Legette, Jalen Coker, David Moore and Jonathan Mingo will also be available to flesh out the wide receiver corps, but Sanders is averaging 6.0 targets and 41 yards per game in his last three appearances and could be Carolina's safest receiving option, though his production in those contests came with Andy Dalton (thumb) at the helm.