Ja'Tavion Sanders News: Sees five targets vs. Bears

Sanders caught three of his five targets for 13 yards in Sunday's 36-10 loss to the Bears.

The Texas product tied Jonathan Mingo for the second-most targets on the Panthers during Sunday's loss. However, four of Sanders' five targets came after Tommy Tremble left in the second quarter with a concussion. With Ian Thomas (calf) expected to return from injury in the coming weeks, Sanders could see his snap share decrease. Carolina's tight end room remains relatively open, so if Sanders can impress during the Panthers' Week 6 matchup against the Falcons, he could have an opportunity to serve as the team's top TE.