Ja'Tavion Sanders News: Sets season highs Sunday

Sanders corralled five of seven targets for 49 yards in Sunday's 38-20 loss to the Falcons.

Sanders finished as Carolina's second-leading receiver behind Diontae Johnson (6-78-1) while setting season highs in targets, receptions and yards. The 21-year-old Sanders more than doubled his season yardage total with Sunday's effort, which shows how little the rookie was involved in the passing game up until this point. Those in need of tight end help might look Sanders' way in the event he builds off of this performance against the Commanders next Sunday.