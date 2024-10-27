Ja'Tavion Sanders News: Struggles in Week 8

Sanders caught his only target for seven yards in Sunday's 28-14 loss to the Broncos.

The 2024 fourth-round pick out of Texas appeared to be emerging as a reliable receiving option after catching 11 passes for 110 yards across the Panthers' last two contests. However, Tommy Tremble's return from injury in Week 8 seemed to make Sanders an afterthought in Carolina's offensive gameplan. Given the Panthers' recent struggles on offense, Sanders is likely best left out of fantasy lineups in Week 9 when the Saints come to Carolina.