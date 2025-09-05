Jennings logged limited practices Wednesday and Thursday due to the calf injury that's impacted him at times since the offseason program, but he also gained some clarity with his contract when he and the 49ers agreed to $3 million in play-time incentives for the 2025 season. He'll open the campaign with Ricky Pearsall as the top wide receivers for QB Brock Purdy in the absence of Brandon Aiyuk, who is on the reserve\/PUP list as he completes his recovery from the ACL and MCL tears that he suffered Week 7 of last year. Jennings put together a career-best 77-975-6 line on 113 targets in 15 regular-season games in 2024.