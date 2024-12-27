Javon Bullard Injury: Could return Sunday

Bullard (ankle) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Vikings, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Bullard was sidelined for the Packers' last two games due to an ankle injury, but he returned to practice in a limited fashion throughout the week, giving himself a chance to suit up Sunday. The rookie from Georgia would be a significant addition to the Packers' defense, having recorded 74 total tackles and one pass defended over 13 appearances this season. If Bullard can play in Week 17, he'll likely serve as Green Bay's starting strong safety with Evan Williams (quadriceps) already ruled out.