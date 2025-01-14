Fantasy Football
Jawaan Taylor News: Looking good for divisional round

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 14, 2025 at 7:58pm

Taylor (knee) practiced in full Tuesday.

Taylor has been dealing with a knee injury since Week 16, and he sat out Kansas City's Week 18 regular-season finale against Denver. That absence may have been partly due to the fact that Chiefs had already wrapped up a first-round playoff bye, though, as the team elected to rest many of its starters. Given his ability to log a full practice session Tuesday, Taylor seems like a very good bet to be able to suit up in Saturday's AFC divisional-round battle versus Houston.

