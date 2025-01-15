Ja'Whaun Bentley Injury: Injuries derail 2024 campaign

Bentley (pectoral) recorded 12 total tackles, including 0.5 sacks, over two games in 2024.

The veteran linebacker from Purdue appeared in just two games this season, missing nearly all of the Patriots' 2024 campaign after sustaining a pectoral injury early into the team's Week 2 loss to the Seahawks. Bentley signed a two-year, $13.5 million extension to stay in New England last offseason, so he's expected to remain with the team in 2025. The 28-year-old has been extremely impactful when on the field, posting 114, 125, and 109 total tackles while missing just two regular-season games from 2021 to 2023. Bentley is expected to return to his starting inside linebacker spot and likely lead New England's defense in stops again in 2025.