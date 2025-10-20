Smith-Njigba turned in another stellar fantasy performance while pacing the Seahawks in every receiving category on Monday Night Football. It was the budding superstar's third consecutive game recording at least 100 receiving yards while also scoring a touchdown. Smith-Njigba bumped his season totals up to 50-819-4 heading into Seattle's upcoming Week 8 bye, which has the Ohio State product on pace to finish 11 yards shy of a 2,000-yard campaign. He'll continue his ascension towards the peak of fantasy stardom when the Seahawks take on the Commanders on Sunday, Nov. 2.