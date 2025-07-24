Jaxson Dart News: Not in contention to start

Giants coach Brian Daboll named Russell Wilson the team's clear-cut starting quarterback Wednesday, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

This news doesn't come as a surprise after New York signed Wilson to a one-year contract in March. Still, it dispels any notion that Dart -- whom the Giants selected 25th overall in April's NFL Draft -- could push for the starting job even with a strong preseason. It sounds like New York is content to allow the rookie out of Ole Miss to develop as an observer during his first NFL campaign, as GM Joe Schoen said of Dart on Wednesday that "there's some real benefits from sitting and learning specifically from some of the guys in the room that have the experience that they have," referring to Wilson and Jameis Winston, who was also signed as a free agent during the offseason. Dart did log one first-team rep during the first day of training camp, but Wilson took the remaining reps with the starting offense and shined, throwing multiple TDs to top wideout Malik Nabers.