Jaycee Horn Injury: Likely playing in Week 12

Defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero told reporters Thursday that Horn (calf) is on schedule to play in Sunday's matchup against the Chiefs, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

Horn popped up on the Panthers' injury report Wednesday with a calf injury following the team's Week 11 bye. While his status for Sunday's game was initially in question, Evero's comments Thursday suggest that the fourth-year pro will play through the issue. Expect Horn to line up opposite Michael Jackson as part of the Panthers' top outside cornerback duo in Week 12.