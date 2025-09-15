Quinn added that Daniels underwent an MRI on Friday, and he's "already begun his return to play process with us. ... What does that mean for Sunday [against the Raiders]? I can't tell you that now. I'll share more when we get to Wednesday." After Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported earlier Monday that Daniels has a sprained knee, Quinn wouldn't go as far, only calling it a "knee injury," per Commanders writer Ben Standig. Wednesday's practice report will reveal whether Daniels handles any practice reps to start Week 3 prep, but if he isn't able to go this weekend, backup Marcus Mariota is on hand to lead the Commanders offense.