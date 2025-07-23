Jayden Daniels News: Not worried about McLaurin holdout

Daniels isn't worried about Terry McLaurin's contract holdout impacting the duo's rapport, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

McLaurin is frustrated with negotiations but ultimately still wants an extension in Washington rather than a trade. Daniels, meanwhile, seems to be getting along fine in practice without his top wide receiver -- his first pass of 11-on-11s at training camp was a deep completion to new weapon Deebo Samuel. The Commanders also traded for LT Laremy Tunsil this offseason, and then drafted RT Josh Conerly in the first round, but their interior line figures to be temporarily weakened after standout guard Sam Cosmi suffered an ACL tear during the playoffs. It's still a good situation for Daniels overall, especially if/when McLaurin gets back on the field.