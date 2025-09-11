Daniels' final line was serviceable from a fantasy perspective, but the second-year signal-caller compiled a non-significant portion of his numbers against a Packers defense playing to protect a relatively comfortable lead. Daniels managed to avoid any turnovers and made matters somewhat interesting by helming a 10-play, 65-yard march that he capped with a 10-yard touchdown toss to Deebo Samuel, adding a two-point conversion toss to Luke McCaffrey on the following play. Daniels had also connected with Zach Ertz from 20 yards out for his first scoring pass of the night early in the fourth quarter, and he was able to be a bit more productive when targeting Terry McLaurin (5-48-0) than in the opener against the Giants. Daniels and the Commanders now get some extra time to prepare for a Week 3 home matchup against the Raiders on Sunday, Sept. 21.