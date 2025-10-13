As his collection of numbers indicates, it was a mixed bag of a night for Daniels in his second game back from a knee sprain that cost him a pair of contests. The second-year signal-caller threw a season-high three touchdown passes, connecting with Chris Moore (22 yards), Luke McCaffrey (33 yards) and Zach Ertz (six yards) to erase 13-0 and 16-10 deficits. However, Daniels' first-quarter interception, his first of the season, led to a Bears field goal, and his fumble at Chicago's 45-yard line on an attempted handoff to Jacory Croskey-Merritt with 3:10 remaining and Washington clinging to a two-point lead would eventually result in a game-winning field goal by opposing kicker Jake Moody. Daniels also took three sacks, and this was his first multi-turnover tally of the season. The star quarterback and his teammates don't have time to dwell on the last-second defeat, however, as a road date with the arch-rival Cowboys awaits Sunday afternoon.