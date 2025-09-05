Higgins isn't a candidate to take on Kirk's role in the slot, as fellow rookie Jaylin Noel should handle most of those duties, but targets have opened up a bit behind top option Nico Collins. In three appearances this preseason, Higgins recorded a modest 5-40-0 line on seven targets. However, the 2025 second-round pick is coming off a final season at Iowa State in which he averaged 13.6 yards per catch and 8.6 yards per target, so he could make a bigger impact if he's deployed on routes further down the field.