It had been presumed that Reed was dealing with a minor issue and was being held out of Saturday's preseason opener simply as a precaution, but there is more concern about his status now that he's wearing a walking boot. When head coach Mat LaFleur was asked about the talented wideout's potential availability for Week 1 after Saturday's loss to the Jets, he conveyed hope that Reed would be available but added "anytime you see a guy in a boot that's a concern." If Reed's injury carries into the regular season, Dontayvion Wicks (calf) could be asked to take on a bigger role early, and Matthew Golden could function as Green Bay's top wideout.