Jayden Reed headshot

Jayden Reed Injury: Suffers dislocated shoulder Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 13, 2025

Reed said after Sunday's 22-10 wild-card loss to the Eagles that he sustained a dislocated shoulder in the third quarter of the contest, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Already down Christian Watson (knee) due to a torn ACL heading into the postseason, the Packers then lost Reed and Romeo Doubs (concussion) to injuries Sunday to further thin the receiver ranks. Before checking out the contest in the third quarter, Reed recorded four catches for 46 yards on four targets and brought back two punts for 26 yards. Reed could need surgery to address the dislocated shoulder, but he should be back to full health in advance of training camp in late July.

Jayden Reed
Green Bay Packers
