Blue suffered a bone bruise in his heel during practice Thursday, an injury which kept him from suiting up for Dallas' preseason opener against the Rams. It's encouraging, though, that the rookie fifth-round pick has a chance to get back on the field in time to log preseason action against Baltimore on Saturday. He's competing with Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders (knee), the latter of whom could also return versus the Ravens, for touches in an ambiguous backfield. Jon Machota of The Athletic reports that Williams remains in the lead for the No. 1 role, however.