Dallas was able to recover the fumble, so it didn't end up costing the team a possession, but Schottenheimer's quote suggests there's a lot more that Blue needs to work on than just ball security. The 2025 fifth-round pick has seen 15 carries over the last two games, gaining 58 rushing yards on 3.9 yards per carry, and it might only be a lack of organizational depth that's keeping him in the top backup spot behind Javonte Williams. Veteran Malik Davis has been bouncing between the gameday roster and the practice squad and has only one activation left before he'll need to be signed to a full contract, while Blue's fellow rookie, Phil Mafah (shoulder), remains on the IR without a timeline for his NFL debut.