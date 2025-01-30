Jaylen McCollough News: Promising rookie season

McCollough recorded 43 tackles, four passes defended, four interceptions and a touchdown across 17 games with the Rams in 2024.

McCollough signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent following the 2024 draft. He impressively made the team out of training camp and began the year primarily playing on special teams, though he proved to be a versatile playmaker on the defensive side of the ball when called upon. McCollough regularly played in the box, in the slot and at free safety, so there's a good chance he sees an expanded role somewhere in the Los Angeles defensive unit in 2025.