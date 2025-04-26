Jaylen Reed News: Snagged by Houston in sixth round

The Texans selected Reed in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 187th overall.

Reed spent his four-year college career in Penn State and played alongside Jaquan Brisker and Ji'Ayir Brown. Reed started in each of his last two years for the Nittany Lions, and in 2024 he led the team in tackles (98) and interceptions (three) while being named to the Second Team All-Big Ten. He has the speed and competitive urgency to cover a lot of ground in the passing game and thrive in blitz schemes. However, Reed also showed a tendency to miss some crucial tackles due to that speed and angle discipline, which could limit him to backup duties and special teams if he can't cut down on those mistakes at the NFL level.