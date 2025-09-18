Waddle is officially listed as questionable for Thursday's road matchup at Buffalo after having popped up as a limited participant at Tuesday's practice. After posting a dud in the regular-season opener, Miami's offense bounced back nicely versus the Patriots in Week 2, a contest that saw Waddle haul in five of six targets for 68 yards and a score. Managing similar production on a short week versus a Bills defense that held the Jets to a combined 154 yards on offense will be a difficult task, so even if cleared to play Thursday night, Waddle has to be considered a volatile fantasy option. His status will be made official no later than 90 minutes prior to Thursday's 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff.