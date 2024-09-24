Jaylen Warren Injury: Looks iffy for Week 4

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin acknowledged Tuesday that Warren's (knee) status for Sunday's game against the Colts is in question, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Tomlin didn't disclose the findings from the MRI that Warren underwent Monday, one day after the running back exited the Steelers' win over the Chargers due to a knee injury. At the very least, the coach's decision not to immediately rule Warren out for Week 4 suggests that the knee injury isn't believed to be too significant. Per Alan Saunders of SteelersNow.com, Tomlin said that Warren will begin Week 4 prep Wednesday as a limited practice participant. The Steelers will likely wait and see how Warren looks during practices Wednesday through Friday before determining whether he takes an injury designation into Sunday.