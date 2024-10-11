Jaylen Warren Injury: Questionable for Sunday

Coach Mike Tomlin relayed Friday that Warren (knee) will be listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Per Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com, Warren was able to practice fully Friday, which gives him a chance to suit up this weekend after being viewed as doubtful earlier this week. The Steelers kick off at 4:05 ET on Sunday, so ideally those inclined to consider him in fantasy lineups will have added context regarding his status available prior to the first wave of kickoffs Sunday.