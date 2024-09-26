Jaylen Warren Injury: Sitting out another practice

Warren (knee) isn't participating in Thursday's practice, Alan Saunders of SteelersNow.com reports.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin hasn't closed the door on Warren playing Sunday in Indianapolis, but with consecutive absences from practice to begin Week 4 prep, the running back appears to be trending toward missing his first game of the season. Meanwhile, Najee Harris was back on the field Thursday after a rest day Wednesday and appears positioned to take on a higher volume of the snaps and touches out of the backfield Sunday versus the Colts if Warren is in fact inactive for the contest.