Jaylen Warren headshot

Jaylen Warren Injury: Unlikely to play in Week 6

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 9, 2024 at 10:31am

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that Warren (knee) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Raiders, Missi Matthews of the Steelers' official site reports.

Tomlin has already ruled out Cordarrelle Patterson (ankle) for a second straight game, and though the coach is still leaving the door open for Warren to play, the 25-year-old will in all likelihood sit out a third consecutive contest. With Warren and Patterson sidelined for Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Cowboys, Najee Harris (14 carries, two receptions, 74 percent snap share) took on the majority of playing time out of the backfield, while Aaron Shampklin (four carries, no receptions, 19 percent snap share) and Jonathan Ward (two carries, no receptions, five percent snap share) saw limited work behind him. Expect a similar division of labor in Week 6, while Warren turns his focus toward a return to the lineup in Week 7 versus the Jets.

Jaylen Warren
Pittsburgh Steelers
