Warren more clearly accounted for the majority of touches out of Pittsburgh's backfield relative to Week 1, out-touching Kenneth Gainwell 18-8. Warren found very little running room, but he made an impact as a receiver for the second consecutive week. Warren recorded a 65-yard gain, most of which came after the catch, in the middle of the third quarter, during which he bounced off several would-be tacklers before being taken down at the five-yard line. While Warren hasn't had a strong start to the season on the ground, he has six receptions for 108 yards and a touchdown combined across the two contests.