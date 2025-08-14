Along with Warren, that's a group that also includes QB Aaron Rodgers, WRs DK Metcalf and Calvin Austin (abdomen), as well as TEs Pat Freiermuth and Jonnu Smith (knee). Meanwhile, rookie RB Kaleb Johnson is on track to see snaps Saturday, as he did versus Jacksonville, per Pryor. As the regular season approaches, Mike DeFabo of The Athletic suggests that Warren will likely get the first chance to be the Steelers' lead back early on, however Johnson should remain firmly in the mix, nonetheless, with Kenneth Gainwell on hand as well.