Jaylen Warren News: Productive in victory

Warren carried the ball nine times for 47 yards while securing two of five targets for 25 yards during Sunday's 27-14 win over the Browns.

Warren was on the field for 52 percent of the Steelers' offensive snaps Sunday, outpacing Najee Harris' 42 percent and Cordarrelle Patterson's 14 percent. Warren responded by topping 50 yards from scrimmage for a seventh consecutive game, but Harris was the only Pittsburgh back to reach the end zone with a one-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. Warren has carved out a somewhat consistent fantasy role, but his ceiling is limited as long as he's sharing the backfield with Harris.