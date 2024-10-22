Jaylen Watson Injury: Done for regular season, at least

Watson (lower leg) is slated to undergo surgery in the coming days to repair a fractured left fibula-tibia and will miss the remainder of the 2024 regular season, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Watson has a chance to return to the field should the Chiefs still be in contention late in the playoffs, but his recovery timetable may also sideline him longer than January or February. The third-year pro had been essentially an every-down player at outside cornerback for Kansas City, so his absence will afford Nazeeh Johnson and Joshua Williams additional starting reps at outside cornerback. Expect Watson to be officially placed on IR in the near future.