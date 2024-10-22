Jaylen Watson Injury: Placed on IR

The Chiefs placed Watson (lower leg) on injured reserve Tuesday.

Watson fractured his ankle during Sunday's win over the 49ers, an injury that will keep him out for the rest of the 2024 regular season, though he could be available to come back off IR if the Chiefs make a deep playoff run, per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com. With Watson sidelined, Nazeeh Johnson should have the inside track on Joshua Williams for the second starting corner job opposite Trent McDuffie, though the Chiefs signed Keith Taylor on Tuesday to bring in some additional depth and competition at the position.