Jaylen Watson Injury: Takes big step toward return

The Chiefs activated Watson (lower leg) off injured reserve Friday, and he remains questionable to play Saturday against Houston.

Watson had been on IR since Oct. 22 after fracturing his left fibula-tibia Week 7 versus San Francisco. He was designated to return Jan. 3 and logged a trio of full practices this week. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid implied Thursday that Watson has a real chance of playing Saturday but also suggested that he may not get a full workload, saying of the cornerback, "we'll see how it goes as far as the game reps and all that," per Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com.