Both Kirk's duties out of the slot and Berrios' as a punt returner appear as if they'll fall on Noel's shoulders in the latter's pro debut. A rookie third-round pick, Noel racked up an 80-1,194-8 line on 125 targets at Iowa State last season and also turned 13 punt returns into 199 yards (15.3 per), earning Big 12 Co-Special Teams Player of the Year honors in the process. Noel, along with rookie second-rounder Jayden Higgins, will be in the mix for targets from QB C.J. Stroud behind top WR Nico Collins.