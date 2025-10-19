Noel is coming off a promising showing in the Texans' win over the Ravens in Week 5 when he caught two of three targets and scored his first NFL touchdown. When Kirk is healthy, Noel has operated as the team's fifth wideout, but he'll move up a rung on the depth chart in Week 7. Houston is expected to deploy a game plan that focuses on running the ball Monday, but if the Seahawks second-ranked run defense (79.0 yards per game allowed) shuts down the ground game, then Noel and the receivers could take on a greater profile on offense.