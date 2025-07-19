Jaylon Johnson Injury: Placed on active/NFI list

Johnson (undisclosed) was placed on the active/non-football injury list by the Bears on Saturday.

Once he's ready to resume practice, Johnson can return from the active/NFI list at any time throughout training camp and the preseason. The cornerback suffered a quadriceps injury in Chicago's regular-season finale against Green Bay but returned in time to participate in OTAs in June, so this appears to be another issue. The 2023 All-Pro signed a four-year, $76-million extension with the Bears in March of 2024 and has started all 70 games he's played in during his five-year career.