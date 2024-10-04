Fantasy Football
Jedrick Wills headshot

Jedrick Wills Injury: Could return in Week 5

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 4, 2024

Wills (knee) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Commanders, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

Wills upgraded from a DNP on Wednesday to limited practices both Thursday and Friday, so it appears he could be trending toward playing in Week 5. The 2020 first-round pick has appeared in just one game this year after sustaining a season-ending knee injury in 2023, and if he's unable to suit up Sunday, expect Dawand Jones or Germain Ifedi to serve as the Browns' top left tackle.

Jedrick Wills
Cleveland Browns
