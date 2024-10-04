Jedrick Wills Injury: Could return in Week 5

Wills (knee) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Commanders, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

Wills upgraded from a DNP on Wednesday to limited practices both Thursday and Friday, so it appears he could be trending toward playing in Week 5. The 2020 first-round pick has appeared in just one game this year after sustaining a season-ending knee injury in 2023, and if he's unable to suit up Sunday, expect Dawand Jones or Germain Ifedi to serve as the Browns' top left tackle.