Jeff Wilson Injury: Limited in practice

Wilson (knee) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Wilson took two snaps on offense and none on special teams after injuring his knee during pregame warmups prior to Monday's eventual loss to the Titans. His ability to play at all and then take part in a walk-through practice a few days later suggests his injury is a minor one, but his chances for Week 5 involvement at New England also depend on Raheem Mostert's recovery from a chest injury. Mostert missed the past three games and also was listed as a limited participant on Wednesday's practice report.