Jeff Wilson News: Involved in win over former team

Wilson rushed twice for 12 yards during Sunday's 29-17 win over San Francisco.

Wilson worked over Jaylen Wright as the No. 3 back behind starter De'Von Achane and backup Raheem Mostert during Sunday's win over the 49ers, after having been inactive for seven straight games from Week 5 to Week 12. It's unclear whether Wilson has officially surpassed Wright on the depth chart, or if the Dolphins simply opted to involve him more in the game plan due to the Week 16 matchup. Wilson's next chance to compete for depth snaps will come Week 17 versus Cleveland on the road.