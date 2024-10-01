Jeffery Simmons Injury: Getting better

Simmons (elbow) is feeling much better Tuesday, after resting last week and sitting out the Titans' win over the Dolphins on Monday, Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com reports.

Simmons suffered the injury during Week 4's loss to the Packers and has remained sidelined since. The Mississippi State product told McCormick the injury was UCL-related and the recommendation was rest, not surgery, which seems to have worked thus far. With Tennesse having a Week 5 bye, Simmons will have until Sunday, Oct. 13 to continue his recovery before having the chance to play again.