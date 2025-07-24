Jeffery Simmons News: Down 20 pounds

Simmons is reportedly 20 pounds lighter heading into the season, Buck Reising of AtoZ Sports reports.

The three-time Pro Bowler is reportedly down 20 pounds from where he was at last season, but head coach Brian Callahan says there has been no loss of power. Coming off another successful season with 5.0 sacks and 11 tackles for loss, Simmons is expected to be the linchpin of a younger unheralded Tennessee defense.