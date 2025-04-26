Jeffrey Bassa News: Heads to KC in fifth

The Chiefs selected Bassa in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 156th overall.

Bassa entered Oregon as a safety but has since transitioned to play in the box as an inside linebacker. It shouldn't come as a surprise that he's capable both against the run and pass as a result, giving him a solid skillset for the position. The Chiefs have a solid linebacker corps, but Bassa could be ready to step into a bigger role as a rookie if injuries occur.