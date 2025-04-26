Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
NFL Draft Special
New RotoWire subscribers save 50% on any subscription plan with code: DRAFT. Sign up now! Offer ends 4/26/2025.
Jeffrey Bassa headshot

Jeffrey Bassa News: Heads to KC in fifth

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2025

The Chiefs selected Bassa in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 156th overall.

Bassa entered Oregon as a safety but has since transitioned to play in the box as an inside linebacker. It shouldn't come as a surprise that he's capable both against the run and pass as a result, giving him a solid skillset for the position. The Chiefs have a solid linebacker corps, but Bassa could be ready to step into a bigger role as a rookie if injuries occur.

Jeffrey Bassa
Kansas City Chiefs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now