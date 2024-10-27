Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Injury: Carted off field Sunday

Owusu-Koramoah was carted off the field late in the third quarter of Sunday's game against the Ravens with a neck injury and won't return, Ashley Bastock of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Owusu-Koramoah was immobilized on a backboard before being carted off the field. According to the team, Owusu-Koramoah was taken to a local hospital and has full movement in his extremities, but it's unclear if he'll be ready to play when the Browns return to action next Sunday against the Chargers. Owusu-Koramoah recorded a sack among his seven tackles on the day before departing.