Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah headshot

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Injury: Carted off field Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 27, 2024 at 12:42pm

Owusu-Koramoah was carted off the field late in the third quarter of Sunday's game against the Ravens with a neck injury and won't return, Ashley Bastock of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Owusu-Koramoah was immobilized on a backboard before being carted off the field. According to the team, Owusu-Koramoah was taken to a local hospital and has full movement in his extremities, but it's unclear if he'll be ready to play when the Browns return to action next Sunday against the Chargers. Owusu-Koramoah recorded a sack among his seven tackles on the day before departing.

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
Cleveland Browns
