Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Injury: Staying overnight at hospital

Owusu-Koramoah (neck) will remain overnight at University Hospitals in Cleveland for further evaluation after he exited Sunday's 29-24 win over the Ravens in the second half, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

The linebacker was carted off the field on a backboard after bearing the brunt of a collision with Ravens running back Derrick Henry. At the hospital, Owusu-Koramoah had movement in all of his extremities, so he's seemingly staying overnight at the hospital as a matter of precaution. Through eight games this season, Owusu-Koramoah has recorded 61 tackles, three sacks, one interception and one forced fumble.