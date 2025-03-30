Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Injury: Timeline still unclear

Browns general manager Andrew Berry said Sunday that there's still no timeframe on Owusu-Koramoah's recovery his season-ending neck injury, Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports.

Berry added that Owusu-Koramoah is progressing in a positive direction, but it's still "week to week and month to month" when determining when/if he'll return in time for the 2025 season. The linebacker was checked into the hospital after he suffered a significant neck injury Week 8 versus the Rams. In eight games last season, Owusu-Koramoah posted 61 tackles, including three sacks, and one interception, and he logged a career-high 144 tackles across 16 regular-season games in 2023.