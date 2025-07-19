Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Football
Jeremiah Webb headshot

Jeremiah Webb Injury: Not ready to practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 19, 2025

The Patriots placed Webb (undisclosed) on the active/non-football injury or illness list Saturday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Webb joined New England as an undrafted free agent in late April and is a longshot to make the team's season-opening roster. As such, it will be important for him to be medically cleared to play relatively soon. Webb can be activated from the NFI list and begin practicing as soon as he passes a physical.

Jeremiah Webb
New England Patriots
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now