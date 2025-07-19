Jeremiah Webb Injury: Not ready to practice

The Patriots placed Webb (undisclosed) on the active/non-football injury or illness list Saturday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Webb joined New England as an undrafted free agent in late April and is a longshot to make the team's season-opening roster. As such, it will be important for him to be medically cleared to play relatively soon. Webb can be activated from the NFI list and begin practicing as soon as he passes a physical.