Jeremy Chinn Injury: Remains limited Thursday

Chinn (concussion) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

Chinn opened the week with two consecutive limited practices due to a concussion he suffered against the Saints in Week 15. A full practice Friday would indicate that Chinn is progressing through the league's concussion protocols, though he would have to be cleared in order to play against the Eagles on Sunday. Over his last six games, Chinn has registered 52 tackles (32 solo), including 1.0 sacks, three pass defenses (including one interception) and one fumble recovery.