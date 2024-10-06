Jeremy McNichols News: Gets into end zone again

McNichols carried the ball seven times for 44 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 34-13 win over the Browns.

Even with Brian Robinson and Austin Ekeler both healthy, McNichols saw a significant workload in the second half of Sunday's rout, capping his day with a three-yard TD run in the third quarter. The Commanders' offense has been potent enough of late that there could be touches available for all three RBs, and McNichols has gotten into the end zone three times in the last two contests, but he's still third in the backfield pecking order heading into a Week 6 meeting with the Ravens.