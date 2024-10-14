Jeremy McNichols News: Gets only two touches

McNichols took two carries for nine yards in a 30-23 loss to Baltimore on Sunday.

McNichols had 118 total yards and three TDs on 15 touches over the previous two games, taking on extra work with Austin Ekeler and then Brian Robinson (knee) limited/absent due to injuries. Robinson missed Sunday's game in Baltimore, but the Commanders didn't attempt many rushes against a stout run defense, and McNichols finished without a target despite playing 39 percent of snaps and running 17 routes (just three fewer than Ekeler). McNichols will almost certainly get more touches if Robinson misses another contest Week 7 against Carolina, but Ekeler would still be the much safer bet for volume and production.