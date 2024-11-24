Jeremy McNichols News: Sees action after Robinson exit

McNichols rushed three times for 22 yards in the Commanders' 34-26 loss to the Cowboys on Sunday.

McNichols rotated in for a handful of touches after Brian Robinson exited the game due to an ankle injury on two occasions, the second time for good shortly after halftime. McNichols' carry total was still modest due to Austin Ekeler and Jayden Daniels totaling 16 rush attempts between them in addition to Robinson's five, but with Ekeler also suffering a concussion late in Sunday's loss, it's conceivable it could fall to McNichols and Chris Rodriguez to helm Washington's ground attack for a Week 13 home matchup against the Titans.